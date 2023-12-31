DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ring in the new year at Elixir with an open bar celebration with:
Sounds by
Jesse James
Nezz
Reverb
Teatown
Open Bar from 9PM until midnight including:
Bottled Beer & Drafts
High Noon Seltzers
Premium Cocktails
Midnight Champagne Toast
