New Year's Eve at Elixir

Elixir Orlando
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
PartyOrlando
$41.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ring in the new year at Elixir with an open bar celebration with:

Sounds by

Jesse James

Nezz

Reverb

Teatown

Open Bar from 9PM until midnight including:

Bottled Beer & Drafts

High Noon Seltzers

Premium Cocktails

Midnight Champagne Toast

This is a 21+ event
Presented by ELIXIR Orlando.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Elixir Orlando

9 W Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

