Töpia w/ Thea Hallow, Chevelle Frazer-Rose and Isaac B

The Victoria
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£9.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is teaming up with The Victoria in Dalston to welcome an exciting neo-soul, R&B lineup on January 30th, 2024. 7:00pm —> Doors

—> ISAAC B

—> CHEVELLE FRAZER-ROSE

—>THEA HALLOW

—> TÖPIA

TÖPIA- Töpia, a soulful UK singer-songwriter, began her mu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

