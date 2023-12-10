DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Crangon Crangon +

Teatro del Lido
Sun, 10 Dec, 3:00 pm
TheatreRoma
€11.20
domenica h 15,00

Crangon Crangon + è una azione performativa urbana, corale e partecipativa che la coreografa Daria Greco guiderà attraverso una serie di istruzioni in cuffia a partire da una messa a fuoco della sua personale ricerca: l’antiabitudine, che...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il triangolo scaleno.

Teatro del Lido

Via Delle Sirene 22, 00121 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open3:00 pm

