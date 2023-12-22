Top track

Raver's heart

Airod, Callush, Milo Spykers, Ahl Iver

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57

About

Europe comes to the United States as the Antwerp-based brand, The Common, takes over Brooklyn with a heavy lineup featuring Airod, Callush, Milo Spykers, Ahl Iver and Selective Response. A roster like this is a rarity, so get tickets for this event on Dece...

This is a 21+ event
Techno Brooklyn
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Airod, Callush, Milo Spykers and 2 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

