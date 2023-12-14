DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Keep Hush x Ten87: Free Community Social

MOKO
Thu, 14 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Our community social series at Moko, Tottenham, returns for the final edition of the year.

Free entry but big vibes. Vinyl only. Very special guest selectors coming through each month. Come through for a boogie, rum punch and to experience one of London's...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Keep Hush.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

MOKO

39b Markfield Road, Haringey, London, N15 4QA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.