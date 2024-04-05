DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We were so mesmerised by Dana Gavanski the last time she performed here, we knew we had to have her back! Join us to celebrate her new album on the day of release.
• The release date for physical copies of this album is Friday 5th April. You will be able...
