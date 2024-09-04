Top track

Dina Ögon - Det läcker

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Dina Ögon

Islington Assembly Hall
Wed, 4 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £22.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dina Ögon - Det läcker
Got a code?

About

It is difficult to think of many other bands that exude as much sun and summer as the Swedish band Dina Ögon. With their warm and organic sound that blends airy Nordic pop, soul, bossa nova, and psychedelic daydreams, the band has created the perfect sound...

Presented by Serious & The Colombo Group.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dina Ögon

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs