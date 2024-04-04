Top track

Pantone Karaoke

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Petite League

Kilowatt
Thu, 4 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pantone Karaoke
Got a code?

About Petite League

Led by the reflective songwriting of frontman Lorenzo Cook, Petite League define themselves as “New York’s premiere baseball band”. Formed in 2015, the four-piece hark back to the ’80s with bright melodies and power pop guitars on Joyrider (2021) and Thril Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

https://www.petiteleague.com/

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Kilowatt.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Petite League

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.