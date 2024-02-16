Top track

IDLES - Grace

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

IDLES: 'TANGK' Album Launch Show @ Electric Brixton

Electric Brixton
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

IDLES - Grace
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade is very excited to present an album launch show from IDLES at Electric Brixton. This unique event celebrates the release of the band's new album 'TANGK', released 16th February via Partisan.

14+ under 16s with an adult.

More product informati...

14+ under 16s with an adult.
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

IDLES

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.