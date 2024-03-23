DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Statuto "Bella Storia " 40 anni di tour

Vibra
Sat, 23 Mar, 10:30 pm
GigsModena
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
STATUTO 40 club tour

1983–2023

“40 Anni di musica, impegno, divertimento, rabbia e stile all’insegna del Modernismo ”

Questo live dichiara oSKAr,il cantante del gruppo era già importantissimo in quanto celebrazione dei nostri quarant’anni,ma è diventato...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Circolo Culturale Left.

Lineup

Statuto

Venue

Vibra

Viale IV Novembre, 40, 41123 Modena MO, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm
350 capacity

