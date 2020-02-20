Top track

Still Life Sounds - Institute of Living

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Park Praga / Rain House / Still Life Sounds

The Silhouette Lounge
20 Feb - 20 Mar
GigsCambridge
$11.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Still Life Sounds - Institute of Living
Got a code?

About

Come out and catch another one of our Silhouette Lounge weekday night shows! Join us every Monday and Wednesday in the dart room of The Silhouette Lounge for the best local and touring bands. All shows are 21+ and start at 8PM. Reach out to @IBOOKTHINGS on...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by IBOOKTHINGS.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Still Life Sounds

Venue

The Silhouette Lounge

200 Brighton Avenue, Allston, Massachusetts 02134, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.