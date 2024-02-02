Top track

Felix Da Housecat - I Discover

SILO One Year Anniversary ft. Felix Da Housecat

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On February 2nd, we're celebrating one year of euphoric nights in Brooklyn with a free party at SILO. Gracing the decks to mark this milestone with us will be the legendary Felix Da Housecat + more TBA.

PLUS, you're invited to join us in a complimentary c...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Felix da Housecat

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

