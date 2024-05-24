Top track

Atsuko Chiba (CA) + supports tba

Rough Trade Nottingham
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£7.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Montreal’s Atsuko Chiba weaves a genre-defying, sonic tapestry from post-rock, progressive rock, and krautrock, subverted by offbeat songwriting.

Live, they combine their brand of experimental rock with video and light installations triggered in real-time...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
150 capacity

