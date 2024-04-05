Top track

Kate Clover - Love You to Death

Kate Clover / Repent / Watermelon

Cobra Lounge
Fri, 5 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Kate Clover

Kate Clover is a songwriter and musician from Los Angeles, California. From the local lineage of bands like X, Germs, and The Gun Club, to the glamorous destitution of the downtown streets, Clover is inspired by the city that raised her, exploring the intr Read more

Event information

Cobra Lounge presents...

Kate Clover
w/ Repent and Watermelon

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

WATERMELON, Kate Clover

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

