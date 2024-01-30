DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Cheetah Girls

C'mon Everybody
Tue, 30 Jan, 9:30 pm
PartyNew York
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ready to unleash your inner cheetah?! January 30th, we’re taking a trip to 2003, back when Disney debuted the iconic girl group The Cheetah Girls!

This drag revue of The Cheetah Girls will give you all of the nostalgia for your nerve. 4 sickening NYC quee...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

