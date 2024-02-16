DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bowl

Bloomsbury Bowling Lanes
Fri, 16 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The party & play event that you do not want to miss!

The best DJs playing the hottest HipHop,RnB, Afro/Piano and Dancehall sounds. You can bowl (free of charge), karaoke (free of charge), play arcade games, sip on drinks, munch on pizza, burgers and wings...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BennyBoy Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Bloomsbury Bowling Lanes

Tavistock Hotel, Bedford Way, London WC1H 9EU
Doors open9:00 pm

