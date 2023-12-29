Top track

Sodomized Cadaver - Martyrdom

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sodomized Cadaver (10 years of Sodomy)

The Black Heart
Fri, 29 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sodomized Cadaver - Martyrdom
Got a code?

About

Eradication Bookings presents

SODOMIZED CADAVER

“10 Years of Sodomy”

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Black Heart.

Lineup

Sodomized Cadaver

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.