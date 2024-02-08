DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Erykah Badu v Jill Scott

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We celebrate two of neo-soul’s greatest voices this February with a live performance of their greatest hits, back-to-back with a full live band of Manchester's finest musicians.

Led by the city’s own soul/R&B starlet Mali Hayes, Zee Musiq and Pops Roberts...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

