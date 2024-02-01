Top track

Samuel Nicholson

Sneaky Pete's
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With his love of music set alight by listening to Motown records in the car with his mother, corrupted by hard rock records handed down by his father, and finally formed by his own forays into jazz, folk and experimental music of decades past, Nicholson is...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

Zoe Graham, Samuel Nicholson

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

