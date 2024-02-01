DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
With his love of music set alight by listening to Motown records in the car with his mother, corrupted by hard rock records handed down by his father, and finally formed by his own forays into jazz, folk and experimental music of decades past, Nicholson is...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.