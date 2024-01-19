DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Future & Revealed: Kaaze

Ministry Of Sound
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FUTURE X REVEALED PRES. KAAZE

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ministry Of Sound.

Lineup

Kaaze

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open10:00 pm
1200 capacity

