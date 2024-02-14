Top track

Santa Salut - 90 Retro

Caníbal: Santa Salut

SALA APOLO
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

El concierto de Santa Salut da acceso a la sesión de Caníbal.

Caníbal es el club alternativo de los miércoles en Barcelona. Desde 2003 ha ido evolucionando de la mano de las tendencias underground de la ciudad condal y ha impulsado la escena local. Despué...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Caníbal.

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

