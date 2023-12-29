Top track

ZHU, Hayden James & Miss Monique (NYE Weekend)

Factory Town
Fri, 29 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
From $27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kick off New Year's Eve weekend with an epic rave featuring superstar ZHU.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

2
Zhu, Hayden James, Miss Monique and 2 more

Venue

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

