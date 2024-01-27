DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DONATIONS PROJECT + MUSICA DISPERSA | Specka Live

Specka
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DONATIONS PROJECT + MUSICA DISPERSA

Donations Project (Asociación artística con base en Bilbao) y Música Dispersa (Plataforma experimental con base en Madrid), unen sus fuerzas, para ofrecer un evento audiovisual de música experimental y electrónica asper...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Specka Club.

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

