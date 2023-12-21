DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PLAY DEAD + city dog

The Pipeline
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Christmas show at The Pipeline!

In aid of homeless charity, Knight Support.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blitzcat Records.

Lineup

PLAY DEAD, city dog

Venue

The Pipeline

6 Little E St, Brighton BN1 1HT, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

