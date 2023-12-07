Top track

Dj GBR - Pump It

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Antídoto Club: Saint Caboclo + Maxvll

Sala Moondance
Thu, 7 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dj GBR - Pump It
Got a code?

About

Club Nights every thursday in Madrid. La entrada a la sala ha de ser antes de las 02:00h.

Evento para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Pillen Pillen.

Lineup

Saint Caboclo, Maxvll

Venue

Sala Moondance

C. de la Aduana, 21, 28012 679013092, Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.