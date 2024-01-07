DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
¡¡¡Blaster ataca de nuevo!!! En directo desde la BNN. Podemos ver cómo un ejército de alienígenas con unas pintas muy, pero que muy extraterrestres se dirige hacia El Sótano Club lanzando rayos láser y están… están… ¿Están poniendo Hard Techno? Sujétame el...
