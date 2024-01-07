Top track

Staring at Hell's door

BLASTER: David Meiser, Kevin Xpencer, McKennaii, Mr Süko, Vault-tech, Themine

El Sótano
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
PartyMadrid
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

¡¡¡Blaster ataca de nuevo!!! En directo desde la BNN. Podemos ver cómo un ejército de alienígenas con unas pintas muy, pero que muy extraterrestres se dirige hacia El Sótano Club lanzando rayos láser y están… están… ¿Están poniendo Hard Techno? Sujétame el...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.

Lineup

1
David Meiser, Kevin Xpencer, McKennaii and 1 more

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

