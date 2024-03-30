Top track

Joe Goddard - Taking Over

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Joe Goddard (Hot Chip/The 2 Bears) - 3 hour set

Patterns
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Joe Goddard - Taking Over
Got a code?

About

Joe Goddard, member of Hot Chip and The 2 Bears, songwriter, producer, DJ, remixer and co-founder of the Greco-Roman label. Like Four Tet, Caribou and Jamie xx, Joe combines a thirst for experimentation, an instinctive understanding of the dancefloor and a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

Joe Goddard

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs