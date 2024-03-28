Top track

Steve J Curtis - Blue Ford Zephyr

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Steve J Curtis x Three Rivers Band

Hot Box
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Steve J Curtis - Blue Ford Zephyr
Got a code?

About

Steve has been a stalwart on the British music scene for a number of decades, starting out in a family country band and gaining a well-earned reputation as a skilled guitarist and versatile vocalist. Alongside his regular gigging, he also composes and prod...

Under 18 to be accompanied by a responsible adult
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.