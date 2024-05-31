Top track

L2B & Franglish - Dans La Chambre / Money

L2B

La Cigale
Fri, 31 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L2B c’est trois amis d’enfance IDS, KLN et D2 qui ont su rapidement transformer leur trio au-delà d’une simple histoire d’amitié.

Dès leur premier morceau, « Guette le flow », enregistré à seulement 12 ans, en 2017, les trois compères de Champigny-sur-Mar...

Tout public
Présenté par Arachnée Productions.
Lineup

L2B

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

