Christmas Sunday Social @ 91

Ninety One Living Room
Sun, 17 Dec, 12:00 pm
PartyLondon
Free
Join us for a pre-xmas knees up at Ninety One this Sunday, 17th December!

To celebrate the festive season and the last weekend before New Years, we're throwing an all-day, free entry party. Ft DJs spinning feel-good tunes, games, beer/prosecco pong + a fr...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open12:00 pm
250 capacity

