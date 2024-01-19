DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lucha Britannia Presents: Carry On Lucha

Village Underground
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lucha Britannia rings in the New Year in classic British "Carry On" style with more Cirque Du Soleil meets Monty Python with Muscles, Lycra, Fighting & Immersive Comedy! Who will face off with the new Lucha Britannia world champion title holder Marduk Mali...

Presented by Lucha Britannia.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

