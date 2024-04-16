Top track

Chakra

Vasco Brondi

Largo Venue
Tue, 16 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€26.45

About

Torna Vasco Brondi: a tre anni da PAESAGGIO DOPO LA BATTAGLIA, il primo album pubblicato a suo nome dopo la conclusione del progetto Le luci della centrale elettrica, l’artista ha annunciato sui suoi canali una serie di concerti in programma ad aprile 2024...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Vasco Brondi

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

