Ana Carla Maza

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.85
About

"A gorgeous multilingual voyage through Cuban, Brazilian, Argentine and Peruvian songcraft." - The Guardian, 2023

The music of cellist and vocalist extraordinaire, Ana Carla Maza, reflects a range of influences, from the traditional music of her childhood...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ana Carla Maza

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

