DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Suzy Bogguss live at Eddie's Attic!
“When the wheels came off for Covid I thought I’d be slowing down… but that hasn’t happened!
Last April I started doing a weekly livestream on my Facebook page called Wine Down Wednesday where I sing a few songs and an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.