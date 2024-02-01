DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Oozes, a queer punk band hailing from London, UK - where a raucous rhythm section meets driving guitars fronted by a shouting red creature Tom Gilbert. Expect sweat, filth, theatrical chaos, rage and joy to spill off the stage into every crevice.
