The Oozes

Whereelse?
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£14.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Oozes, a queer punk band hailing from London, UK - where a raucous rhythm section meets driving guitars fronted by a shouting red creature Tom Gilbert. Expect sweat, filth, theatrical chaos, rage and joy to spill off the stage into every crevice.

All ages event
Presented by Awkwardness Happening
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Oozes

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

