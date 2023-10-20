Top track

Secret Affair

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30

About

Secret Affair released their debut single ‘Time For Action’ in 1979 (the first of three UK Top 40 hits) along with ‘Let Your Heart Dance’, ‘My World’, and ‘Sound Of Confusion’. They became one of the biggest groups of the Mod Revival selling out venues aro Read more

Lineup

Secret Affair, Squire

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

