Altégo

Heaven
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.75
About

At just 23, twin brothers Michael and Lukas, collectively known as Altégo – are creating global waves that transcends their origins as TikTokers to one of the most exciting new acts in the scene right now.

Growing up in a household enveloped by music

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

ALTÈGO

Venue

Heaven

11, The Arches, Villiers St, London WC2N 6NG
Doors open7:00 pm
1200 capacity
Accessibility information

