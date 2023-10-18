DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kid Francescoli

HERE at Outernet
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Kid Francescoli plays HERE at Outernet

This is an 14+ event (14-16s to attend with an adult) Photo ID required

Presented by DHP

Lineup

Kid Francescoli

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

