MESSA live (Tour 2023) Psych Doom Fest. Roma

Traffic Club
Sat, 2 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsRoma
€14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gran ritorno dei Messa nella Capitale, gruppo rivelazione degli ultimi anni.

La band heavy-psych / doom arriva al terzo disco su Svart Record, un sound che affonda le proprie radici nei più oscuri anni '70, tra Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Pentagram ed at Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Traffic Live.

Lineup

Messa

Venue

Traffic Club

Via Prenestina, 738, 00155 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm
200 capacity

