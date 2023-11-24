Top track

Billy Bragg @ Tramshed

Tramshed
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Clwb Ifor Bach Presents Billy Bragg @ Tramshed.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Clwb Ifor Bach.

Lineup

Billy Bragg

Venue

Tramshed

Clare Rd, Cardiff CF11 6QP
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

