Top track

Squid - Swing (In A Dream)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Squid

Boiler Shop
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£20.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Squid - Swing (In A Dream)
Got a code?

About

Kinetic five-piece SQUID return to Newcastle.

Teeming with melodic epiphanies and layered sounds, Squid’s second album O Monolith is a musical evocation of environment, domesticity and self-made folklore. Like its predecessor, 2021’s critically acclaimed, Read more

Presented by Wandering Oak.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Squid, Blue Bendy, Me Lost Me

Venue

Boiler Shop

20 South Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 3PE, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.