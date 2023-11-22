DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Linecheck SINGLE NIGHT - Wednesday 22 Nov

BASE Milano
Wed, 22 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsMilano
€20
Linecheck Festival presents live shows and DJ sets from Italian and international artists, a chance to dive into new scenes and discover fresh new artists.

LINE UP:

Jakarta Records presents Gianni Brezzo, Emanuele Triglia

System Olympia (Live) Read more

Presented by Music Innovation Hub Spa.

Lineup

System Olympia

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

