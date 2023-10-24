Top track

Protomartyr - Bad Advice

Protomartyr

The Trinity Centre
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Simple Things are proud to present Protomartyr live at Trinity this October.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Simple Things Festival.

Venue

The Trinity Centre

Trinity Centre, Trinity Rd, St Jude's, Bristol BS2 0NW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

