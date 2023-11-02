Top track

Ghouljaboy + Lucy Morry

El Sol
Thu, 2 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.05

About

Artista invitada: Lucy Morry

Ghouljaboy es el proyecto personal de Jordi Arroyo, que en 2019 se dio a conocer con su primera mixtape a través de La Vendición, el sello bandera de la escena trap y urbana en España.

En 2020, mostró una actividad frenética

Organizado por All Nighters.

Lineup

Ghouljaboy

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

