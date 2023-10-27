Top track

Mac Ayres

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26.05

About

Mac Ayres is a self-taught singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist from LongIsland, NY. He takes inspiration from the great singer-songwriters of our time, such as StevieWonder, Marvin Gaye & Amy Winehouse. His previous albums have received a Read more

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

Mac Ayres

Venue

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Shepherd's Bush Green, London W12 8TT
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
2000 capacity
Accessibility information

