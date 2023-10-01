Top track

Max Cooper - Stream Of Thought

Max Cooper

Norwich Arts Centre
Sun, 1 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£24.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Max Cooper has carved a unique space as an audio-visual artist with a science PhD and an international reputation as a leading electronic musician.

His work carries an emotional resonance and sensory immersion, often focusing on humanity’s place in the wo Read more

Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
Lineup

Max Cooper

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

