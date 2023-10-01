DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Max Cooper has carved a unique space as an audio-visual artist with a science PhD and an international reputation as a leading electronic musician.
His work carries an emotional resonance and sensory immersion, often focusing on humanity’s place in the wo
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.