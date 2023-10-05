Top track

Liturgy - Quetzalcoatl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Liturgy + Mutterlein

Petit Bain
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Liturgy - Quetzalcoatl
Got a code?

About

Liturgy est le projet de Hunter Hunt-Hendrix, dont le "black metal transcendantal" énergique et nostalgique se situe entre le métal, la musique classique et les rituels sacrés. Sa formation actuelle comprend Mario Miron (guitare), Tia Vincent-Clark (basse) Read more

Présenté par Petit Bain.

Lineup

Liturgy, Mütterlein

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.