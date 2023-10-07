Top track

Die Kur - And if You Believed...

DIE KUR

The Underworld
Sat, 7 Oct, 6:00 pm
£18.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dir Kur "Their unique sound blends elements of industrial, metal, avant-garde and more, making them the pioneers of their own genre - progressive industrial metal"

Forged in Black "Pure, unashamed Heavy Metal"

Concrete Age "Primal sounds of ethnic music

Presented by Tranunki&PL

Lineup

1
Elderseer, Concrete Age, Forged in Black and 1 more

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
