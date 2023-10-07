DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Dir Kur "Their unique sound blends elements of industrial, metal, avant-garde and more, making them the pioneers of their own genre - progressive industrial metal"
Forged in Black "Pure, unashamed Heavy Metal"
Concrete Age "Primal sounds of ethnic music
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs