Top track

Valkyrie

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wolfheart

The Dome
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Valkyrie
Got a code?

About

Born Again Concerts proudly presents

KING OF THE NORTH TOUR 2023

WOLFHEART

plus BEFORE THE DAWN

14+ Event (Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult)

Presented by Born Again Concerts

Lineup

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.